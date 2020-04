Stimulus Checks Will Be Delayed — So That Trump Can Print His Name On Each One

According to reports, the process is seeing a halt in check distribution as a result. The paper checks were already scheduled to be issued in batches of 5 million per week through September with the first batches going to the lowest-income taxpayers. Prior to this announcement, they were scheduled to be sent to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service for printing and issuing on Thursday. Senior IRS officials now said that this last minute edit could slow their delivery process by at least a few days. “Any last minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay,” IRS quality-control manager Chad Hooper told the Washington Post. In order to add the president’s name, computer code must be changed and the system must be tested before the IRS can move forward with issuing checks.