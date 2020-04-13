Stop Calling Coronavirus “The Great Equalizer”

But the name is a lie; an idealistic fallacy perfectly in line with the myth of the “American Dream.” It implies that the U.S. actually enacts equal protection under the law, when it doesn’t. It suggests that our nation genuinely applies the truths our slave-holding founding fathers proclaimed to be self-evident to everyone, which it doesn’t. And although it makes a lot of people feel better about the current state of affairs, it ignores this country’s history of racism and dedication to maintaining a second class primarily composed of Black and brown people. COVID-19 may not see color, but America certainly does.