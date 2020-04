Florence Pugh Confirms Relationship With Zach Braff In Sweet Instagram Post

Pugh and Braff have spent the last few months keeping their relationship on the low, dropping only a few hints here and there that there was more going on. The birthday shoutout marks the first time that Pugh has ever posted a picture of her rumored boyfriend on social media, so it’s safe to say that the couple is now Instagram official. Pugh turned off the comments on the post, though, possibly an effort to block out incoming remarks from the peanut gallery about the age gap between her and Braff — she’s 24 years old, and he turned 45 today.