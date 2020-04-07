Florence Pugh Confirms Relationship With Zach Braff In Sweet Instagram Post

While some celebrities are passing their time in self-isolation by streaming at-home talk shows and duking it out on Instagram Live, others are flocking to social media to make important announcements about their personal lives. Florence Pugh is among the latter, sharing an update that all but confirms her relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff.
Today is Braff’s birthday, and it looks like he and Pugh are spending the big day (and presumably the remainder of the quarantine?) together. Pugh posted a photo of him taking a nap with a very cute pup, captioning the picture with loving well wishes.
“Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey,” Pugh wrote. “April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”
Pugh and Braff have spent the last few months keeping their relationship on the low, dropping only a few hints here and there that there was more going on. The birthday shoutout marks the first time that Pugh has ever posted a picture of her rumoured boyfriend on social media, so it’s safe to say that the couple is now Instagram official. Pugh turned off the comments on the post, though, possibly an effort to block out incoming remarks from the peanut gallery about the age gap between her and Braff — she’s 24 years old, and he turned 45 today.
It’s not an outright announcement of their love, but posting your boyfriend on Instagram is a pretty huge step. These two don’t even have to say what it is — we already know what’s up.
