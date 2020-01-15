Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Celebrated Her Oscar Nomination With Champagne

Florence Pugh's first Oscar nomination for Little Women deserves all the celebration, and so I henceforth declare from now until the ceremony on February 9, the 24-year-old shant be seen without a bottle of champagne in her hand. This week, the star was seen leaving a press day with just that, running to embrace her rumored boyfriend Zach Braff, who she was first spotted with in April.
According to People, the two hugged and shared a kiss before continuing on with their day, and it's not the first time they've been seen out and about together. Last month they were snapped holding hands in New York City, and were separately seen at both the Little Women and Marriage Story premieres. However, the two have not confirmed the relationship.
Advertisement
In fact, the only time Pugh seemed to acknowledge Braff was when defending their age difference. Braff, 44, commented a princess emoji on one of Pugh's Instagram picture, prompting a commenter to write, "you’re 44 years old."
However, Pugh shot back with “and yet he got it."
Pugh also took to Instagram to post her personal reaction to the Oscar news, posting before and after photos of when she heard the announcement.
She also slammed the Academy's decision to snub Little Women writer and director Greta Gerwig from the Best Director category, saying it made her and everyone "angry" — so on second thought, champagne for Greta Gerwig, too.
Advertisement