Florence Pugh Shuts Down Talk About The Age Difference With Her Boyfriend, Zach Braff

After leaving the cinema, many Little Women audience members immediately looked up Florence Pugh — and for good reason. Pugh brought empathy and nuance to the role of Amy March, and she even made some fans root for her character to end up with Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). But a quick Google search reveals that Pugh, who is 23, is dating 44-year-old Scrubs actor Zach Braff. Needless to say, Twitter ( and even TikTok !) had some thoughts. On Saturday, Pugh broke her silence to call out one fan who commented on their age difference.