I’m A Young, Healthy Doctor — & COVID-19 Wiped Me Out

Now, posting Instagram videos is part of my own healing to keep my mind busy. There's nothing more important when you go through something like this than to try and help. The most difficult part of the disease for me wasn't the fevers or the breathing, but the anxiety of going through something that you don't have any point of reference of other people going through this. Until I know I'm immune and I can actually get on the front lines and donate blood and maybe help out at Mount Sinai, the best I can do is just to try and educate. I think a lot of people are afraid to watch the news, and when they do watch the news they don't know what to believe. I don't claim to be a world expert on COVID-19 — I'm a dermatologist. But I am a physician and I think what we need right now, beyond statistics and polling, is good, solid anecdotal medical advice, whether you're a pulmonologist or an ER doctor or a dermatologist.