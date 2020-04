Treat Yourself To Some Luxury With This Major Saks Sale

The major sale only lasts through Sunday, April 5, so if you want to pick up some fancy skin care or a candle to keep the self-care juju flowing, now's the time. Plus, you can still get free shipping on every order (no minimum required) with code, since Saks's brick-and-mortar locations remain closed due to coronavirus safety measures . Want to see what designer items we're snapping up? Keep clicking away for our best-of-the-best sale picks.