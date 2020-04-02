This Lady Gaga & Jimmy Fallon Interview Is Just So Painful To Watch

Even with all of Hollywood shutting down amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, the show must go on, especially if it’s of the late night variety. Among the group of late night television hosts filming from the safety of their homes is Jimmy Fallon, and his roster of celebrity guests has been top notch given the circumstances. On last night's episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Fallon connected with superstar Lady Gaga — at least, he tried to.
After running through his monologue, Fallon announced that he was going to chat with Gaga because she had some big news to share with him and the rest of the world. Unfortunately, we never got to find out what the news was because the conversation between the stars was suddenly cut short.
Fallon was visibly excited to FaceTime the singer, but it looked like they'd gotten their wires crossed. "I can't Jimmy," Gaga said on the other line. "I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry — it's just a really weird time...wait, am I on TV?"
As the interview continued, things only got more awkward. Fallon tried to press forward with a tease of Gaga's secret project, but her other phone was ringing so loudly in the background that it distracted her.
"I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details, " Gaga shared, sifting through a stack of papers. "And I have a lot of phone calls to make."
"Do you...do you want me to call you back?" Fallon questioned. "What's a good time? Like 10 minutes?"
"Can you call me on Friday?" his guest responded. Gaga then confirmed with her team— while still on the phone with Fallon — that she could in fact do a Friday call. "Friday's great!"
Before ending the FaceTime, Gaga shared that the secret project she's working on is for a good cause related to coronavirus efforts. The singer has been actively working with the World Health Organization to brainstorm ways to fight COVID-19, even jumping on a phone call with the organization's director to discuss ways that she could help on her birthday.
Whatever it is, the new project should tide over Little Monsters mourning the delay of new music from their fave. Last week, Gaga announced that she would be indefinitely postponing the release of her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, originally slated for an April 10 release.
We'll have to wait a few more days than planned to find out exactly what's cooking, because Gaga pushed her next FaceTime appointment with the late night host back to Monday. She called Fallon back during the show to reschedule.
"I'm sorry," she said when Fallon answered the phone again, glasses resting upside down on her face. "Can we just move our time? Yeah, can we do it Monday. I promise we'll do it Monday!"
Ever the professional, Fallon was a good sport, but for those of us watching at home, the whole exchange was truly cringeworthy. Live TV really is a weird space, especially these days.
