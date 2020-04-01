Ashley Graham On The Power Of Wearing Makeup In Isolation

Makeup might seem to some like an unnecessary luxury right now, but Graham is paying special attention to how it makes her feel. "Last week, I decided to do a full face of makeup using only products from the Tropical Vibes line," she says. "I created a blue eyeliner using the brightest shadow from the palette and used the Golden Lava highlighter, and wore the look — with my sweats — for my afternoon video meetings and dinner with my family. In a weird way, wearing gold highlighter and blue eyeliner boosts my creative spirit and helps bring some normalcy to this uncertain situation."