Everyone Is Suddenly Obsessed With Cameo — Here’s Why

Historically, comedians and reality TV stars have been the best performers, as well as a Hall of Fame athletes and musicians. I think people who are funnier tend to do better on Cameo. Last year, Gilbert Gottfried made the most money on Cameo, and his videos have been about $150. Cameo's a cool platform because we do really well with people in pop culture who are trending in the moment. This year the most booked person so far on the platform has been Jerry Harris from Cheer on Netflix. And in the last two weeks, the best people have been the Tiger King cast . Saff, who had his arm bitten off by the tiger, made $150 a week at the zoo in Oklahoma, and now he's making tens of thousands of dollars a week on Cameo. It's really cool to see people who have these viral moments be able to make life-changing money really quickly.