Everyone Is Suddenly Obsessed With Cameo — Here’s Why

Then on the other side, you have people who joined recently like Mandy Moore and Akon, who were some of the biggest stars in the world 10 years ago. So we've always done really well with nostalgia talent as well. If you go on the website and watch some of Akon's videos, he's just so personable and he's got such a great personality. You can tell if someone is gonna be good or not. And then we also do well with people who are trending on the internet on their way up. We tend to see digital talent doing the most quantity, and they tend to be way lower priced because they have a younger fanbase. For example, TikTok stars. Their videos might be $10 (roughly £8), but they're doing thousands of videos.