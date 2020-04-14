Tiger King‘s John Finlay Shows Off His New Smile — & Tells Us What The Show Got Wrong

Finlay says that the fictionalised version of himself that was portrayed in Tiger King led to a major misconception about his drug use. "In the series, there's a scene where the sheriff is talking about 'meth mouth,' and the next shot is of me with my limited teeth. With that editing, it was all but saying I was a drugged-out hillbilly," he says. "It is a huge misconception that drugs were the cause of my dental issues. I was four years clean from drugs — something else they left out. I had a genetic issue relating to my teeth and had made several previous attempts to repair them."