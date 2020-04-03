Spill It: Everglow Show Us Their On-The-Go Essentials

Aisha, who at 5’8” is the tallest female Korean idol right now, commands the stage not only with her gait, but also her smoky voice as she spits bars. Off stage, however, she melts for a good movie and show — especially romance (she’s Team Peeta from the Hunger Games franchise), fantasy (Twilight), mystery (Law & Order: SVU), and drama (Itaewon Class and Crash Landing On You). When she’s not recommending Netflix titles to add to the queue, she’s dishing out other tips: first, jet lag. “We tried to beat it, but honestly we've all given up. My advice is simple: When you feel tired, just go to sleep,” she says, laughing. Then, there’s beauty. “When I go on planes my skin gets congested when I have makeup on,” Aisha says, “so I take it all off quickly with a cleansing wipe, and then I put makeup back on when I get off the plane. And I love collecting perfume, so when I travel, I carry a mini perfume with me at all times. Because I'm sensitive to smell, I like something that's not too strong, but still has a bit of weight to it.”