Is Brody Jenner Dating This Extremely Famous TikTok Star?

Taking a leaf out of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas's book, The Hills star Brody Jenner and TikTok creator Daisy Keech may be finding romance amidst a pandemic. According to E! News, the pair were spotted out on Los Angeles on Friday, stopping by supermarket Erehwon and leaving with to-go containers and drinks. The duo then reportedly got in Jenner's car and jetted off.
Jenner, 36, was last linked with model Josie Canseco after his high-profile split from Kaitlynn Carter. Keech, 20, is a fitness model and co-founder of TikTok content house Hype House, and recently posted a YouTube video about unfair treatment she claims went down behind the scenes.
While an eyewitness told E! News that Jenner and Keech seemed "flirty," the two have not commented on their suspected romance — but don't worry, Tana Mongeau has. The YouTuber appeared in the comments of Keech's latest Instagram to cheekily reference the news.
"sassy, happy, goofy, & sweet," Keech captioned the snap.
"also a jenner now," Mongeau wrote.
Jenner is no stranger to having a relationship in the spotlight. He and Carter's marriage — which was never legally official — was a frequent subject of The Hills: New Beginnings.
"We just haven’t gotten around to going to do it in the whole courthouse or however we’re going to decide to get legally married," Jenner explained in one episode. "Like I said, whether you put it on a piece of paper or have just a celebration in Indonesia, we’re married and she’s my wife and I love her to death."
Even after their split, when Carter went on to date Miley Cyrus, the two remained friendly, and it's possible Jenner and Keech are similarly just pals. However, if Jenner starts doing the renegade, then we'll know the truth.
