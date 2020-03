While Abortions Are Becoming Illegal During The Pandemic, Guns Are Now “Essential”

Abortion is always an essential medical procedure that must be legally, financially, and physically accessible to every person who needs one. And, abortion care is a time-sensitive procedure. By banning abortions or creating state-wide mandates, particularly when there is a shortage in clinicians , many are at risk of accessing reproductive healthcare. All three states that have enacted a stop to abortions already have mandatory waiting periods on the books , which require patients to receive state-directed counseling followed by a 24-hour waiting period before the procedure is provided.