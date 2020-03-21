Drake’s Account Of Being Tested For The Coronavirus Will Make You Want To Stay Indoors

On Friday evening, Drake revealed that he tested negative for COVID-19, while on Instagram Live with his father, Dennis Graham. After sharing the news though, Drake continued to recount the testing experience for anyone who was wondering how the process goes.
“That test was uncomfortable though,” Drake said. “They put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and shit.”
Somehow, we’re sure that the phrase “inside your thoughts and shit” is a euphemism for something else and it doesn’t sound fun. Also, we never want to see a Q-tip again.
The rapper has reportedly been in self-isolation in Toronto since being exposed to the virus when hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durant in Los Angeles earlier this month. Durant was one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to eliminate any non-essential travel between the two countries that isn't trade-related. So, despite the fact that Drake doesn’t have COVID-19, he’ll likely be tucked away in Toronto for the time being.
Let’s just hope he doesn’t ruin any more beauty items in the meantime.
