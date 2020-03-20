To understand the true context of the “Little Bit” conversation, you have to go back to February 2020 episode “Snowblind.” At the beginning of the installment, Cormac, a former colleague of Cristina's at her Swiss medical research facility, recalls what she said about the MIA Alex Karev. (“She used to call him The Devil or something?”) When Meredith asks what her very best friend in the world said about her, Cormac demurs, claiming he can’t remember Cristina talking about Meredith. Then, at the end of the episode, Cormac takes his statement back.

