Two Years After March For Our Lives, Here’s What Emma González Is Up To

“Six minutes and 20 seconds,” she began her speech. González then named those who were killed that day, in a tone of anguish, and went on to say, “My friend Carmen will never complain to me about piano practice.” She continued saying names until her speech came to an abrupt hault, and she stood in silence for the remainder of the six minutes and 20 seconds, tears streaming down her face. At the end of the speech, she pleaded us all to fight for our lives before it’s “someone else’s job.” Approximately 200,000 people attended the rally in total.