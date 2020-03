Coronavirus: How To Walk The Line Between Panic And Denial

“Well,” I told my son, cuddling closer by his side, holding Winne the Pooh , which we had been reading together all week, one chapter each night. “I think we do this. We cuddle. We read books . We listen to music. We spend time together. We play. We laugh. We ask questions. We try to do our best at school and at our jobs and at home. We take care of each other. We love each other. And we hold onto each other for as long as we can.”