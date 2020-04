How To Boost Mindfulness During The Coronavirus Outbreak

There are a million articles out there telling us what self-care is and how to practice it but from a coaching perspective there is no right or wrong way to practice self-care. It’s all about experimenting and learning what works for you and the specific challenge you are up against. In order to experiment you need to have an observing mind and take note of your results. You need to make sure you have a support system or at least an understanding of who and what makes you feel supported. When we are taking care of ourselves effectively, we are less likely to project our emotions onto others and emotionally react (instead of authentically respond) to situations. We are more likely to interact with our families, with people in the world, or with colleagues at the office with more empathy and composure which in turn makes you happier and wins you support and trust of others.As we work through coronavirus together as a global community and on our own as individuals, let’s seize the opportunity that this rare moment presents and practice finding the good in ourselves and each other. If we can emerge from a pandemic not only healthy, but more centered and connected with ourselves, such a harmonious result will be a win for everyone.