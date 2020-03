As a way to give Nordy customers something to entice, the retailer is hosting an unprecedented, off-promotional season near-site wide, 25% sale on all things fashion, home beauty , and more. ( Clearance items are also eligible for the discount — yep, they really went and did that!) In addition to offering the chance for customers to save big on major big-ticket items, this sale is a way to help move inventory in a time where people aren't whipping out their wallets quite like they used to. Here, all the gems we're hovering our add-to-cart finger on.