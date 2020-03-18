With stores announcing temporary closures in response to growing concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, online window shopping can be an escape when you've suddenly found yourself spending lots of time at home. Well, in between Zoom meetings and streaming your workouts, Nordstrom is making the case for indulging in a little (healthy!) retail therapy — if you are in the market for it — and this sale is the way to do it.
As a way to give Nordy customers something to entice, the retailer is hosting an unprecedented, off-promotional season near-site wide, 25% sale on all things fashion, home, beauty, and more. (Clearance items are also eligible for the discount — yep, they really went and did that!) In addition to offering the chance for customers to save big on major big-ticket items, this sale is a way to help move inventory in a time where people aren't whipping out their wallets quite like they used to. Here, all the gems we're hovering our add-to-cart finger on.
