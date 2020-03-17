Dagne Dover’s Latest Launch Is A Little Slice Of Happy Summer Sun

The basics yet not at all basic bag brand Dagne Dover just launched its seasonal collection today which pretty much looks like a love letter to summer. Let's face it — the months between May and August are the absolute best time of the year, and we could all use some extra sunshine right now. Aside from a warm puffer jacket, the promise of multicolored sunsets, bare feet, and rainbow sprinkle ice cream cones is really all we need to get us through winter. These are also the things that inspired Dagne Dover’s latest assortment of fanny packs, backpacks, totes, and more.
The eco-conscious bag brand is adored for its stylish functionality, offering bright pieces made to keep up with customers that are both on-trend and on-the-go. Each Dagne Dover design has a way of making everyday life just a tad bit more seamless, like diaper bags that also fit laptops, lunch boxes that pass as purses, and backpacks that are appropriate for everywhere from the office to the gym. Even the organizational pouches are cute. Plus, the goods this season are brighter than ever before, featuring pops of peach and citrusy hues of lime, surfer-like neoprene fabrics, and mesh materials that are so light you might as well be carrying nothing at all. There are also some new products to get excited about including phone slings to keep your tech essentials accessible in the most fashionable form possible.
So go ahead and let the sunshine in with a piece from Dagne Dover's latest collection before it sells out. Ahead, you'll find our favorite styles from brand that have already found their way into our carts.
