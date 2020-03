Euphoria, Stranger Things & All Of Netflix: Here Are All The TV Shows Shutting Down Production Over Coronavirus

Just days into filming the highly anticipated second season of the popular HBO show, production was put on hold as a precaution . WarnerMedia Group, HBO’s parent company, released a statement, saying: “In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent, as well as local health and government officials. We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts, and crews is our number one priority.” Season 2 was originally set to be released later this year. There has been no update so far as to whether they will stick to the original release date.