Juno Temple Gets Naked On Camera. So What?

In a word? Phenomenal. Temple crackles in a role that requires her to be quiet but forceful, her natural charisma shining through in even the darkest moments. As Hannah, she is both captivated by and fearful of Theo’s (Pegg) attitude towards his mental illness, fighting to support and help him even when that means making very tough decisions. Her chemistry with Pegg is obvious. Theo and Hannah instantly develop a comfortable, loving — if not sexual — relationship as he takes her under his wing and records a demo for her to send to studios.

