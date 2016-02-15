Still, Jagger's involvement must be instrumental in keeping the show's music budget down, especially since this is a series where no expense seems to be spared — like, absolutely none at all. The show's massive production budget simply oozes off the screen. Still, I assume Mick Jagger procures at least one thing at a discount when he reaches out to his industry friends asking to use their songs in his new HBO show that he's doing with his buddy Marty Scorsese. I can also picture music supervisors from other productions weeping at the way Vinyl flaunts these industry connections. The show plays maybe 10 seconds of what you just know is an extremely expensive song to license so a character can simply enter a room. On any other show, it would blow the music budget for the entire season. On Vinyl, it's someone who owed Jagger a favor getting him back.