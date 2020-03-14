Actors KJ Apa and Britt Robertson have undeniably fierce chemistry in the faith-based romantic drama, I Still Believe, out now. That is a good thing, since the two play real-life Jeremy Camp and his fiancée, Melissa Camp neé Henning, a couple who stays together and decide to get married, even though Melissa is diagnosed with ovarian cancer that ultimately kills her. Apa’s and Robertson’s devotion and love for each other feels so real, which may bring up some memories for fans of both actors. Way back in summer of 2019, KJ Apa and Britt Robertson dating rumors cropped up.
Advertisement
I Still Believe isn’t Apa and Robertson’s first movie together. The two co-starred in 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose where they also played love interests (Apa played a teen version of Ethan and Robertson was young Hannah). This is, presumably, where the two first met.
Rumors about their romantic involvement started making the rounds on the internet in July 2019 when they were spotted holding hands and kissing at a Comic-Con party. The rumors gained traction because Robertson had no series or films to promote at Comic-Con that year. That was the last time we saw the actors get cozy, though.
That's likely because Apa recently confirmed he’s dating model Clara Berry in an Instagram pic he posted February 3, 2020, captioned “coup de foudre.” The photo shows Apa and Berry really, really close. Berry is leaning over Apa, who’s seated, and giving him a big ‘ole smooch. “Coup de foudre” translates to “Love at first sight” in French, which is a message we can all hear loud and clear. Rumors of a relationship between Apa and Berry first started back in December, when both of them started to communicate more and more on social media.
Lately, though, there's been no need for rumors. On February 7, Berry posted a romantic pic of her own that showed her and Apa in a pool in Indonesia. She, too, posted her caption in French: “J’irai chercher ton coeur si tu l’emportes ailleurs.” This translates to “I’ll search for your heart if you take it somewhere else.” Très romantique.
Advertisement
And on Valentine's Day 2019, Berry uploaded another photo of herself and Apa standing in front of a street. “Je t’aime crazy heaps,” the caption reads in French, again. (This translates to “I love you crazy heaps.”) All the cutesy French-ness can be explained by Berry’s background. The model was born and raised in France, and she does a lot of her professional work there as well.
Berry started officially modeling when she was signed by Present Model Management, a major modeling agency, in 2016. Since, she’s modeled for the late Karl Lagerfeld , Viktor & Rolf, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Not only is Berry a world-famous model, but she also sings. According to Vogue, Berry worked with the French band Insomni Club. You can hear her sing in “No-Us-Lova,” which was released in 2017.
The last time Robertson posted anything about her love life to social media was in December 2018, when she uploaded a photo of herself and actor Graham Rogers, whom she briefly dated. Prior to that, Robertson was also in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien from for seven years (the two broke up in 2018).
Since that blip at Comic-Con, rumors of Robertson's dating life have been pretty quiet, which is to say that whatever she's got going on now, it's nunya.
Advertisement