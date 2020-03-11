Of course, much of the divide can be attributed to what Barb did after her cam took over the episode. When Madison came onto the After the Final Rose special, Barb was quick to tell Madison that she didn't think her relationship with Peter would work, because Madison was supposedly unwilling to compromise. She was also frustrated that Peter and Madison's conversation ahead of the family date kept Barb and her family waiting for three hours and that Madison never apologized for the delay. Finally, she said that Madison just didn't seem that in love with her son. "I wanted Hannah Ann so badly …. We just clicked right away," Barbara said. "We did not have that connection to Madison."