Season 2 ended in a good old-fashioned cliffhanger that came out of nowhere (in a good way) as Monse, Jamal (Brett Gray), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) were all kidnapped by unseen assailants in the final moments of Chapter 20. Monse was just about to leave the dangers of Freeridge and her childhood BFFs behind for a private all-girls school, but it seems like that won't be happening any time soon.