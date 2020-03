The Core Four are back in On My Block season 3, but after what they went through in season 2 who knows if they're gonna stay together or not. Monse (Sierra Capri), for one, is ready to split, but this is a TV show, so fate might not let her. But it's been a while since everything went down, so if you're not quite sure you remember why we are where we are now, let's recap where we left on with On My Block