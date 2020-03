Bachelor In Paradise is a better show than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Full stop. No contest. Don’t come for me unless I send for you. Only on Bachelor In Paradise can the stars actually be themselves instead of pigeonholed into characters dictated by "the process," so new relationships form, villains become heroes, heroes become villains, and it’s just amazing television. Bachelor In Paradise usually pulls its contestants from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so there’s no word on casting yet , and there’s no official word on when the show will premiere. It will probably sometime in early August like the other seasons, which have all dropped in the first week of the last summer month.