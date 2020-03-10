Obviously those situations are very different from this one, where Madison was on her way to being ready for marriage and falling for Peter, but had her heart broken when he explored his romantic connections with his other contestants. Madison had warned Peter ahead of the Fantasy Suite dates that she wasn't sure if she could continue seeing him if he was intimate with anyone else, but he did anyway. That really upset Madison when she found out. "I'm so frustrated with him. I'm so mad at him," she said at the time. Peter asked her if there was any way they could move past this, and she kept saying she didn't know. Even when she did show up at the rose ceremony, she seemed unsure. And that continued into her final date with Peter and meeting his family.