Madison’s post-show life got off to a bumpy start when she was part of a pretty inoffensive (especially by Bachelor standards ) controversy back in January. A few days after the show premiered, it appeared as though Madison accidentally commented on her Instagram from her own account, making it see that she meant to comment from a fake fan account. The comment from Madison’s account read, “Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real.” After the message was called out, a friend of Madison’s commented that she accidentally wrote the comment from Madison’s account, which she was logged into while Madison was on the show and had no access to social media. Madison responded, “hahahaha you’re good, it happens love youuuu.” Since this incident didn’t hurt anyone either way and was just sort of silly, it didn’t seem to lose Madison many fans. Now that the show is ending, she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.