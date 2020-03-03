The New Rothy’s Handbag Might Just Be The Most Sustainable Thing In Your Closet

We love it when the fashion world spoils us with a fancy product launch. And with the dawn of spring on the horizon, we've been waiting to find out whatever new must-have item will take over our closets. A strong contender came barreling in this Super Tuesday and its not a flash-in-the-pan candidate either — this tote's got legs. The Rothy's handbag hits cyber shelves today and it's a purchase you can feel good about for the next four years and beyond.
Aside from the well-known fact that this brand has Meghan Markle's stylish stamp of approval, we love Rothy's because of its authentic mission to produce sustainable stuff that's also super cute (as evidenced by the recent launch of their Mary Jane pointed shoes). So when taking the giant step into the category of handbags, it's no surprise that this eco-friendly approach remained a driving force behind Rothy's first-ever purse collection. The result is five practical, structured silhouettes crafted from a blend of recycled materials. Prices for the designs range from $95 for The Essential Pouch to $350 for The Handbag, with shades like "light lime" and "sage green" to add a pop of spring-flavored color to your wardrobe.
Whether you're the tote-carrying type or more of a top-handle kind of gal, any style you choose is made from plastic collected within 30 miles of coastline and marine environments. So go ahead and let that purse hang proudly from your elbow nook, because somewhere out there a fish swims free thanks to Rothy's innovative design process. Plus, with features like detachable straps and magnetic fasteners, the styles are as fashionable as they are functional. Each bag is flexible, durable, and yes... just like your favorite pair of Rothy's flats, you can toss them right into the washing machine. Try doing that with your other dainty little handbags and see how that turns out (ok but don't actually).
Below, check out Rothy's latest selection of style staples ready to give your accessories collection a boost that only you will pay for — not our planet.
