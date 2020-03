Get A Head Start On International Women’s Day With Diane Von Furstenberg

"I'm a woman, I'm international, and I want every woman to be in charge," von Furstenberg says in reference to her latest endeavor. Enter: Amazon x #InCharge , the first collaboration of its kind for the mega-retailer. While the abundance of choice on Amazon can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned online shoppers, von Furstenberg is here to help you navigate your way towards the incredible women-owned businesses to support across its various channels. The stories of the founders behind each brand are as compelling as the products they sell, and in the true spirit of women lifting up other women, von Furstenberg wants you to hear them all. “I am thrilled to work with Amazon to highlight women-led businesses and share their stories with millions of Amazon customers in celebration of International Women’s Day."