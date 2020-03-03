Get A Head Start On International Women’s Day With Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg: creator of the beloved wrap dress, former designer-in-chief of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), champion of women everywhere, and all-around queen of our sartorial hearts. Known to most as DVF, von Furstenberg doesn't just borrow those initials from the alphabet — she owns them, along with the incredible story they tell of a Belgian immigrant-turned-designer who has taken the industry by storm since entering the scene in the early 1970s. Now one of the biggest names in fashion, it only makes sense that von Furstenberg is partnering with one of the biggest names in retail to celebrate International Women's Day in a major way.
"I'm a woman, I'm international, and I want every woman to be in charge," von Furstenberg says in reference to her latest endeavor. Enter: Amazon x #InCharge, the first collaboration of its kind for the mega-retailer. While the abundance of choice on Amazon can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned online shoppers, von Furstenberg is here to help you navigate your way towards the incredible women-owned businesses to support across its various channels. The stories of the founders behind each brand are as compelling as the products they sell, and in the true spirit of women lifting up other women, von Furstenberg wants you to hear them all. “I am thrilled to work with Amazon to highlight women-led businesses and share their stories with millions of Amazon customers in celebration of International Women’s Day."
As part of Amazon x #InCharge, customers can read more about these entrepreneurial powerhouses while shopping their diverse range of product offerings. Featured vendors include children’s brand Piccolina, which was created to combat gender stereotyping through clothing, and Bee's Wrap, a healthy and sustainable alternative for food storage. Von Furstenberg is even launching her own set of #InCharge merchandise to commemorate the occasion. So go ahead and blast whatever feminist anthem gets you channeling that lady power and click through to discover some of the coolest female-owned, DVF-approved businesses on Amazon that are totally deserving of your hard-earned dollars.
