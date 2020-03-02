This morning, 38-year-old California native Clare Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette. The 2020 season will be far from Crawley's first time at the Bachelor Nation rodeo: She first appeared on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor in 2014, then went on to two rounds of Bachelor In Paradise before 2018's Bachelor Winter Games (where she was proposed to and later briefly engaged).
But when she's not busy being an ABC regular, Crawley is a colorist at Sacramento's De Facto hair salon — and, according to her Instagram, has been a professional hairdresser for over 10 years. "Would you be shocked if I told you I became a hairstylist over a decade ago, not because of hair?!" she wrote in a 2019 Instagram post. "I did it because I love connecting with people and being able to make a difference in their day, even if just for the few hours they sat in my chair!"
Crawley went on to share that, when she was in school learning to be a stylist, an instructor told her she would never make it in the field. "I specifically remember one of my beauty school teachers telling me I'd never be successful because I care too much what the client thinks," she wrote. "Well, here we are years later, and I'm still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!"
While the last time Crawley was behind the chair is unclear (rightfully so, as she tries to find love in front of America), the "Hair" highlights section of her profile showcases her work from over 80 weeks ago, from balayage highlights to color-correcting and dramatic haircuts. (She also does a mean fishtail braid.)
Love her as your new Bachelorette or not, you can't deny — girl's got skills in the salon.
