Joe Keery Went Extremely Blonde & Honestly You Have To See It To Believe It

This is not a drill: Joe Keery has gone blonde and honestly, you have to see it to believe it. Though, let’s just say once a hair god, always a hair god.
Keery debuted his lighter look this week for fashion. Yes, he popped up at Paris Fashion Week with deliciously caramel-toned highlights that make us nostalgic for the ’90s. His shiny gravity-defying do (seriously, we need a Keery-approved conditioner treatment!) was most recently on display at this weekend’s Harper's Bazaar Exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratif in Paris.
After Keery’s very questionable bowl cut launched a whole lot of angry tweets last year, his latest transformation is in no way an international hair emergency. His hair-obsessed fans can breathe a sigh of relief. All is right in the world now that Keery’s high hair is once again creeping ever closer to God.
It’s unclear why Keery reached for the bleach. Is Steve getting a hair makeover in Stranger Things 4 to help up the ice cream sales at Scoops Ahoy? Is he about to announce a new film or TV role that will mark his blonde bombshell status?
Honestly, we hope it’s not even for a project. Maybe it’s just him twinning with his now even blonder girlfriend, Maika Monroe.
Now that the Joe Keery hair crisis of 2019 is far behind us, it’s safe to say we don’t deserve him and his luscious locks — no matter the tone.
