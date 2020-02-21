5 Breakout Hair Colors That Will Be Everywhere This Spring

This spring, think of your natural hair color like your favorite white t-shirt: a foundation on which to accessorize. For the upcoming season, the shades on the rise are all about leaning into your God-given roots, then elevating them with add-ons — like a high-shine gloss or rose-dipped tips.
The idea is universally applicable, no matter your hair color, because the embellishments drive the end result. If you want to be blonde, forgo the single-process platinum for a modern, rooted tweed. Or, if you're working with a dark base, add teeny golden babylights for instant sparkle and dimension.
Ahead, scroll through the five breakout hair colors of spring 2020 — consider them the tailored blazer or bright-pink lipstick that takes your basic v-neck and turns it into your new favorite outfit.