If You Were Wondering How Hailey & Justin Bieber Got Together, It Was All About A Party Trick

Before they officially tied the knot in September of 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s romance was on and off for years. Based on their shared commitment to God, faith, and their community, and their openness about struggling with sex and drug addiction, you might think that their affection for each other was born over their shared outlooks on deeper issues. On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, however, Hailey admitted that their love bloomed over a much humbler connection — her unique ability to do a certain party trick.
“I was in the Bahamas shooting with a bunch of people and we were on a boat and didn’t have a bottle opener. I didn’t want everybody to not have fun, so I was like, ‘You know what, Let me just try something,’ and I cracked it open with my tooth.“ Hailey explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April of 2018, when she first exposed her secret talent to the world. “I ended up realizing that I could do this cool thing, and I cracked 16 of them in one go.”
Advertisement
At this point, Justin and Hailey had already known each other for years, but after seeing her open those Coronas on Fallon the night before, he had to give her a call. “[He] was like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night, you were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’” Hailey explained to Jimmy in 2020. “Cut to, I’m now married to [him.]”
Between Justin’s very public adoration for her, and their support for one another as she deals with the chronic skin condition perioral dermatitis and he with Lyme disease, it’s clear that with the right pair, something as small as a party trick can eventually lead to a relationship.
Advertisement