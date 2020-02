All The Ways Justin Bieber Says He Loves Hailey Baldwin On His New Album Changes

There are many ways to say I love you, and Justin Bieber tried them all on his new album Changes . His first album in almost five years dropped on Friday, which also happens to be Valentine's Day, and pretty much every song is an ode to wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The two wed in an official ceremony back in September after being legally married for over a year, and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for almost a decade before that, having first met as tweens. In addition to Changes, Justin has opened up even more of his life to us in the YouTube documentary series Seasons . In particular, we got to see the almost year-long process that went into bringing this album to life and how his wife supported him through it all. But just in case you didn't get it, Changes is really driving that theme home.