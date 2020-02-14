All The Ways Justin Bieber Says He Loves Hailey Baldwin On His New Album Changes

There are many ways to say I love you, and Justin Bieber tried them all on his new album Changes. His first album in almost five years dropped on Friday, which also happens to be Valentine's Day, and pretty much every song is an ode to wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The two wed in an official ceremony back in September after being legally married for over a year, and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for almost a decade before that, having first met as tweens. In addition to Changes, Justin has opened up even more of his life to us in the YouTube documentary series Seasons. In particular, we got to see the almost year-long process that went into bringing this album to life and how his wife supported him through it all. But just in case you didn't get it, Changes is really driving that theme home.
In "All Around Me," Justin speaks briefly on his time before he and Hailey started officially dating, singing, "Not sure what I was doin' before you / I quit tryin' to figure it out."
He then expands on the current state of their love in "Habitual," getting poetic when he sings, "Flowers open/ When they feel the sunlight/ Moonrise, tides change/ right before our eyes/ Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips/ We're each other's vice."
But there's one song in particular in which things go from romantic to straight-up explicit. "Come Around Me" starts suggestive enough, with Justin singing, "When you come around me, do me like you miss me. Even though you been with me."
But then he stops holding back.
"Who taught you how to drive stick? You're a fool with it/ Love the way you fool with it" he sings. "And the way you motion/ Motion in my lap/ Love the way you move with it."
But the album isn't all about Justin's feelings. He also is a rock for Hailey, but since she doesn't (yet, at least) have a singing career, Justin sings about how he gives the love right back in "Take It Out On Me."
"Sometimes I don't mind you havin' the worst day/ Oh, no, I don't./ All the stress turns into built-up energy/ Yes, it does/ On the edge, I'm your net, go on and fall back/ Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that," he sings. "Let your frustrations out right here/ I'm your psychiatrist, let's talk about it."
Changes is streaming now.
