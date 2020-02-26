If you spent this past weekend wedged into a corner of your couch, overcome with what can only be described as a mix of terror and glee, then chances are you (along with the rest of us) binge-watched all of Love Is Blind. For those that haven't given in to this new Netflix series, it's tough to describe in comparative terms (try to imagine The Bachelor franchise meets Married at First Sight meets Real World meets a psychological thriller). But, we're not here to summarize the series OR give away any spoilers. We're here with an important product PSA about those baffling gold wine goblets the couples keep drinking from: you can buy them on Amazon.
How do we know that VonShef makes the exact same stainless-steel glassware clutched by the hands of an impassioned Amber talking marriage and inlaws? We went direct to the entertainment source and asked a producer from the show who verified via email, with an actual Amazon-cart screenshot and all, the exact date that these over-the-top goblets were ordered: October 8, 2018 (aka the year when this series was filmed). The only hitch? While we were spilling this shopping tea, the show-specific stemware styles sold out. So, in the throes of a classic Jessica snafu, we'll let go of the Barnetts and reluctantly shop the below Marks instead (while not so subtly waiting for the Barnetts to come back in stock, of course):
Even if you're not a LIB superfan who will covet these showy vessels as Renée Zellweger covets her oscar, they still make solid drinkware additions to any home bar setup — or, some snazzy shatter-proof material for romantic outdoor happy hours with a stranger spouse-to-be.
