The One Reason Amy Klobuchar Believes She Should Be President

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's political career started with a tragedy. When her now-25-year-old daughter Abigail was born, she couldn't swallow and had to remain in intensive care. But Klobuchar was kicked out of the hospital within 24 hours of giving birth, since that was the law in Minnesota.
This led the then-corporate lawyer to take action. "As a mom, having never held office, I went to the legislature and advocated for one of the first laws in the country guaranteeing new moms and their babies a 48-hour hospital stay," Klobuchar told Cecile Richards, cofounder of women's activism group Supermajority, in a new video interview in partnership with Refinery29.
In a series of interviews with all of the major presidential candidates, Refinery29 and Supermajority asked questions sent from women across the country. Because despite the fact that women are the majority of voters, subjects like reproductive rights and paid family leave have yet to see their limelight on the Democratic debate stage — and this is one way to change the conversation.
As the first woman senator in Minnesota — ever, and the champion of bills such as the one to close the "boyfriend loophole," Klobuchar wasn't messing around when she told Richards the number-one reason she believes she should be elected president: "I'm someone that actually gets things done."
Watch the video to learn more about why Klobuchar thinks she deserves your vote.
