Bachelorette‘s Chad Johnson Arrested For Robbery & Domestic Violence

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic.
Former Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of the dating competition as well as Bachelor In Paradise in 2017, has been arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement, according to E! News. The Los Angeles Police Department were reportedly called to the home of his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, following an argument that was reported to the cops by a neighbor, according a statement provided by Mishler’s legal representative to E! News. 
Mishler claimed she tried to call the police herself, but was unable to do so as Johnson allegedly took and threw her phone, per the outlet. When the police showed up Monday, Mishler reportedly informed them that Johnson was at her home the night before, and that he "sort of backhanded her right eye" on Sunday and "also had her sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting her off the ground outside of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit,” according to Mishler’s legal representative. 
Before the police became involved in the matter, Mishler claimed in a video posted on social media Sunday night that Johnson got drunk and punched holes in her wall. In an interview with TooFab, Johnson apologized for his actions and claimed that he was drinking for the first time after a period of sobriety. In the video, reshared by TMZ, a man can be heard saying “I hope you fucking die” after Mishler refuses to let him into her apartment. 
"I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen," he told TooFab. "I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."
Johnson was reportedly served with a temporary restraining order. Per E! News, Johnson is out of jail on bond and will appear in court again March 17. 
On Twitter Tuesday, Mishler tweeted about the situation. She said that she didn't personally file a restraining order.
"i made the hole in the wall incident public, but i never wanted to speak about anything else publicly as I wanted that privately dealt with. i'm having a very hard time with all of this--trying to overcome my emotions w/ facts but it doesn't make it easy when you care for someone," she wrote.
She continued:
"if i end up making any sort of statement i will confirm it here. for now, i've been awake for 48 hours, anxious, feeling guilt and sadness. nothing about this feels right to me. i can't seem to figure out how to shake this nonstop justification in my head."
"i didn't call the police to report him hitting me. i'm not sure why i care so much about that fact being reported, but i do. i didn't even call police since i had no phone. even when they arrived i tried to deny that he made contact with me, but my eye is swollen and bruised."
"i'm not saying this to perpetuate the idea that what happened is okay, but that's just the reality. truthfully, i don't think i'd ever be strong enough, because i'll justify the behavior of someone i love endlessly. and that's a fatal flaw, i know. but it's the truth. that's all."

Johnson was a controversial figure on Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, and labeled one of the show’s worst “villains” by fans. During his time on the Bachelorette, Johnson routinely threatened violence against other contestants and once punched a door and ripped another contestant’s shirt during an argument.
Refinery29 reached out to the LAPD and Johnson for comment.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlineat 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support. 
