i made the hole in the wall incident public, but i never wanted to speak about anything else publicly as I wanted that privately dealt with. i'm having a very hard time with all of this--trying to overcome my emotions w/ facts but it doesn't make it easy when you care for someone— annalise (@annalisemishler) February 25, 2020
i didn't call the police to report him hitting me. i'm not sure why i care so much about that fact being reported, but i do. i didn't even call police since i had no phone. even when they arrived i tried to deny that he made contact with me, but my eye is swollen and bruised.— annalise (@annalisemishler) February 25, 2020
i'm not saying this to perpetuate the idea that what happened is okay, but that's just the reality. truthfully, i don't think i'd ever be strong enough, because i'll justify the behavior of someone i love endlessly. and that's a fatal flaw, i know. but it's the truth. that's all— annalise (@annalisemishler) February 25, 2020
Johnson was a controversial figure on Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, and labeled one of the show’s worst “villains” by fans. During his time on the Bachelorette, Johnson routinely threatened violence against other contestants and once punched a door and ripped another contestant’s shirt during an argument.