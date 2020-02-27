Salt-N-Pepa Put Their Iconic ’80s Swag Into A New Collection For Milani

As they've gotten older — both women are 53 — it's only gotten better: They agree that confidence has come with age. "We spent a lot of our lives apologizing for who we are and what we do," James says. "As a grown-ass woman, I am unapologetic about who I am. That attitude has grown over time, but I am confident this is where we are supposed to be right at this moment." If their epic new makeup collection is proof of anything, it's that James is absolutely right.