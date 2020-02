Salt-N-Pepa Put Their Iconic ’80s Swag Into A New Collection For Milani

Even before the voices of Cheryl James and Sandra Denton — better known as the Salt and Pepa, respectively, from Salt-N-Pepa — belt out the words "oooh, baby, baby" from their 1987 smash hit "Push It," the song gets us hyped. In fact, the first few seconds is so recognizable, you know a dance party is about to go down — even 33 years later. It's the vibe we get from nearly every hit the iconic hip hop group put out, which is probably why they (along with former member DJ Spinderella) dominated radio waves from the late '80s well past the disbanding of the group in 2002 Salt-N-Pepa's music was a gift that still slaps when it comes on at the right time, but their style was just as epic . As a unit, they were ahead of the curve when it came to hip hop fashion and beauty. Cropped haircuts, gold door knockers, and red lipstick became the group's DNA, making them beauty icons in their own right. Now, after decades in the industry, Salt-N-Pepa has a makeup collection with Milani to solidify their status as OGs in the beauty game.