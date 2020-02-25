Everyone's been speculating that Madison Prewett leaves The Bachelor because Peter Weber was intimate with someone else, but actually, there is another possibility: Hannah Ann Sluss may leave Bachelor Peter if she begins to feel like some kind of backup plan. The February 24 Bachelor promo showed the rose ceremony with Hannah and Victoria Fuller in attendance with Madison nowhere to be found. Peter looked extremely distraught about it, and a voiceover played of Hannah saying, "I want to feel chosen" and not like a leftover. It seemed like she was maybe saying that she didn't want to be picked by Peter just because Madison was (potentially) not there.
And if that's what's happening, her reaction would be entirely fair. Hannah has done nothing but reassure Peter of her feelings for him, and she deserves to be the one he picks because he can't live without her — not because his first choice wasn't available. It seems like Hannah Ann may need to echo some Hannah Brown wisdom here. Who can forget when she, upon being eliminated from Colton Underwood's season, said, "The desire of my heart is to be loved so fearlessly by somebody. I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day. And I'll wait till whenever that is."
Hannah Ann may decide to wait for someone who's going to prioritize her as well. The promo showed a car driving away in Australia and Peter looking devastated and confused. Perhaps he realized (too late) that he did want to be with Hannah, but by then she was tired of playing second fiddle to Madison.
At least one other member of Bachelor Nation thinks that Hannah will end up leaving. Nick Viall tweeted that he thinks Peter will be devastated by Madison leaving, but will regroup to propose to Hannah, only to learn from Chris Harrison that Madison returned for him. He will then doubt his decision to marry Hannah, and she will get fed up by his going back and forth. She'll leave the show to make the decision for him. In that case, it could be Hannah who Peter's mom is begging him to bring home.
It's worth juggling some possible conclusions here, because as spoiler fans well know, Reality Steve doesn't know how Peter's season ends this time.
There are a lot of scenarios here, and promos do have to be taken with a grain of salt, but it seems, based on clips of Peter seeming absolutely devastated, that someone leaves at some point. It would make sense for it to be Madison, but don't rule Hannah out either. Peter's got just enough time left to upset her as well.
