He said all of this to Victoria, who seemed thrilled to be on the same page with him finally — even though, moments before, they weren't. Victoria asked Peter point blank what he needed from her, and he told her that he needed to be confident and trust that she would be there for him and not run away if he said the wrong thing or things got tough. Victoria started to respond but got flustered that she wasn't "giving [him] the answer [he was] looking for." She added, "I don’t know, I just question everything, I guess … I don't know what you want." Well, he just told you, but okay.