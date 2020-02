This Is What Barnett From Love Is Blind Actually Does For A Living

Ah, Barnett. The indecisive jock, the polarizing muscle man, the creator of the now iconic Love Is Blind Love Triangle (trademark pending, probably). Whether you think he’s the hottest Pod dweller since sliced bread or the dorkiest lug this side of the Mississippi ( we saw that ukulele, justice for LC! ), we can all agree Amber has fallen for this dude. We can also all agree that whatever the heck he does, he has enough money to have a house, but not enough money for an interior designer, or furniture that isn’t brown. So what exactly does this 28-year-old do for a living to pay for all the dog food for Koda (but not to fix the hole Koda made)? Ahead, we dig deep into Barnett’s career, before he went all blind for love.