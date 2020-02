Katy Perry Looks So Different After Her Latest Hair Makeover

Yesterday, the American Idol star took to Instagram to share her bright-blonde makeover with slightly-darker roots. Perry's fresh blowout, created by celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero , fell below her shoulders and was styled in voluminous, loose waves. Perry had one message for cynics (in case there were any). "If you don't love me at my pixie cut, then you don't deserve me at my Goddess glow," she wrote, geo-tagging the location of the photo as "Hater's Headquarters."