Katy Perry Looks So Different After Her Latest Hair Makeover

Katy Perry is no stranger to hair transformations. While it's not exactly shocking when she reveals a bold new hair colour — from cherry-blossom pink to dark purple — the dye-happy singer does take us by surprise when she adds length to her signature platinum pixie cut or chin-grazing bob. Case in point: the transformation she debuted over the weekend.
Yesterday, the American Idol star took to Instagram to share her bright-blonde makeover with slightly-darker roots. Perry's fresh blowout, created by celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, fell below her shoulders and was styled in voluminous, loose waves. Perry had one message for cynics (in case there were any). "If you don't love me at my pixie cut, then you don't deserve me at my Goddess glow," she wrote, geo-tagging the location of the photo as "Hater's Headquarters."
Advertisement
Given that the singer was rocking a platinum blonde bob at the American Idol premiere a few days ago, it’s safe to assume that the new golden look comes courtesy of a wig. But it's not the first time Perry has added on inches recently. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live two weeks ago, she rocked a long ponytail in a peachy-pink hue. Just last year, she was unrecognisable in a similar long blonde bob.
Whether long or short, pink or goddess glow, we're here for all the hair inspiration that Perry has been giving us — including her anti-hater energy, which we'll surely be channeling in 2020.
Related Content:
Advertisement