What To Expect From Victoria F. On The Bachelor: Women Tell All

In the clip, the two are sitting down to dinner when Victoria says that they need to have a conversation about communication. She tells Peter she needs to know exactly what he wants from her, and Peter tells her he needs to be confident that he can count on her, because she has tried to push him away. At that point Victoria starts to get frustrated, saying over and over again that she's trying but she doesn't know why she's questioning everything. "I don't know what you want," she adds, even though Peter just told her exactly what he wants. The conversation seems to go around and around just like many of his others with her. Perhaps this will be the breaking point for him to send her home.